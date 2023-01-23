Mzansi’s greatest family had people laughing when Kgosi got called out by his mother while recording content

Kgosi was pretending to live his best soft life when ma jumped in to tell him to stop his nonsense

The people of Mzansi love this family and couldn’t help but bust in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kgosi of Mzansi’s greatest family had people laughing when he got shut down by queen mom while trying to record some soft life content for his people. Life is tough when you eat fruit all day by the pool, neh.

Kgosi had his thunder stolen by mom again and Mzansi couldn't hold back the laughter. Image: Twitter / Mzansi's Greatest Family #Thenkoanes

Source: Twitter

This South African family have dubbed themselves Mzansi’s greatest family, and many people will agree that they are. Their humour and antics never fail to put a smile on people’s faces.

They dropped a new clip on their official Twitter page showing Kgosi getting ended by mom. Dad was there trying to back up his boy but mama was having none of it.

Kgosi was sitting by the pool eating fruit, claiming this was his every day… that was until ma came and told him to stop his nonsense.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This fam is too funny!

“Mommy ruined Kgosi's moment again ”

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh at the funny video

Seeing the reaction on Kgosi’s face when mommy jumped in to silence his wanna-be soft life was everything. Mzansi peeps really love this family and many fans are hoping they film a reality series.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@laurencemaisha1 said:

“Well, it looks like our mother does not agree with our president's everyday lifestyle . What is wrong with African leaders!!! .”

@Biko4Bantu said:

“Can I suggest you make a series for TV please love this family.”

@wexa11 said:

“The moment I heard “Kgosi wareng wena”, I knew it was game over ”

@Paul38Nkosi said:

“Hai Mara mama just spoiled the kings video hade Kgosi.”

@lethukuthulabu2 said:

“Lol when I saw this video on Instagram I couldn’t hold myself ”

Mzansi parents call meeting with children in prep for school holidays, tell them to leave the fridge alone

In related news, Briefly News reported that one family decided to call a meeting to let their children know that they are not to look at the fridge in times of boredom, which had cracked SA up.

Every parent knows that your food budget goes out of the window during holidays. While kids don’t eat their school lunch, they seem to make up for it during the holidays at home.

Hilarious TikTok account @mzansisgreatestfamily shared a video of the family meeting they called with their kids. Being a united front, the parents let their children know that they are allowed three meals a day and are not buying more than one loaf of bread daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News