A video has been posted showing a man and his son measuring their heights to see who was taller

In the video, posted on TikTok, the man showed what his son looked like some years ago and how he has now overtaken him in height

Many other parents who had seen the video attested to the fact that children grow very fast and taller than parents

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video has shown a father comparing the height difference between his young son and himself to see who was taller.

Two photos were added to the video and showed how the boy has grown progressively over a period of time.

The man measures height with his young son. Image: @reallifetalkwithb/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Video of a man measuring height with his son

In the first slide, the man is shown to be far taller than his son, who was still little and growing up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, in the second slide, the boy had become taller than his loving dad. The boy's age is not yet known but he looked like a teenager.

While it appeared that the man had reached his peak of growth, his son fired on and clearly overtook him in height.

Many who have seen the clip on TikTok agreed that some children grow fast and overtake their parents. The video was posted by @reallifetalkwithb.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users over father and son height difference

Many TikTok users found the clip to be super sweet:

@Catherine said:

"Children nowadays grow fast."

@prohetress Amara okeke reacted:

"That is how life is."

@saratuyohannarambo wrote:

"God is great."

@Toni Otas remarked:

"Children are our blessings."

@ujujames34 noted:

"The way these children grow now. The first photo looks like the boy knew he would soon overtake."

Viral video of a tall lady wows peeps

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a tall lady stepped out into the streets and people rushed to meet her.

Many people wanted to snap photos with the woman because of her impressive height.

When the lady posted the video on TikTok, she quickly became a celebrity as she got 7.7 million views on a video posted on the socials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng