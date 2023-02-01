A woman started taking a wellness supplement but soon had to get rid of it after finding out more about the herb

The netizen made a video showing her reaction to seeing a woman who fell pregnant after starting the miracle supplement called ashwagandha

Online users were in stitches as the lady quickly took action to avoid the same fate as the influencer

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman shared her reaction to seeing the potential effects of ashwagandha. The supplement is well known for its many benefits, including increasing the chances of getting pregnant.

A woman found out that ashwagandha can have other effects and quickly got rid of it. Image: Twitter/_therealScottie

Source: Instagram

A woman quickly took action to remove the herb from her diet. Online users were in stitches over the skit.

Tweep finds out about unwanted effects of ashwagandha

A woman @ Puff_Iya on Twitter shares her reaction to finding out that a popular supplement, ashwagandha, also increases the chance of pregnancy. The lady said a video where she immediately put the herb in her trash can after finding out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Twitter users react to women finding out about ashwagandha side effects

Discover Magazine reports many benefits of ashwagandha, such as reducing stress and anxiety as well as improving cognitive function. Online users could relate to the young lady and with their amusement. Some took the videos as a warning to always research before trying out some supplements recommended on the internet.

@_therealScottie commented:

"Lmaooo people don’t do enough research because ashwaganda helps boost fertility."

@writerbxtch commented:

"Imma be honest, every popular supplement seems to get social media people pregnant."

@muvaTaye commented:

"Honestly why am I scared, I'm fertile AF. I don't need these problems."

@YourGoddessDiam commented:

"I was just about to get me some too, nvm now."

@hungryvanessa commented:

"Cancelling my order as we speak."

"If I have to give my bonuses, I will": Woman wows internet with workout video

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning young lady on TikTok with the username tshupi_ramelz heaped massive reactions on the platform after sharing an impressive video of herself.

The footage has since become a sensation on social media networks, showing the lady with her beautiful body working out in her fitting outfit.

The part that won many netizens over was that she performed the body workouts upside down like an Olympic Games medalist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News