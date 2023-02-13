A video of a kid trying hard to lift her baby sister from her carriage has gotten many people emotional online

In the TikTok video, the baby had what seemed like a surprised look as the girl wanted to play with her

Seconds into the video, the kid was able to lift the newborn a bit, a success that got her parents hyping her up

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a kid trying to lift her baby sister without much success has stirred reactions online. The clip showed the girl as she tried hard to hold her sibling.

Many found the kid's attempts so funny. Photo source: @thomasfamily101

Source: TikTok

She put her hands under the baby as she worked up the energy to lift her off her carriage, but nothing gave.

The newborn's expression whenever she attempted to carry her was funny.

Kid struggles to carry sister

After trying for several months, the kid could only get the baby up a bit as voices behind the camera commended her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many TikTok users were more amazed by the baby's looks during her sister's exertion of strength.

Watch the video below, posted by the TikTok page, thomasfamily101:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Vanessa S. said:

"The baby has the same concerned look every time."

Red added:

"Baby sis looking up at her like, 'we doing this again?'"

freestyle wrote:

"The look on the baby's face is like, 'girl, what are you doing?'"

omodano commented:

"She's so patient. How old is she?"

just_shi noted:

"Little sis was looking more and more concerned with each attempt!"

Fairytales & Teapot reacted:

"It’s the love and wiping of the tears."

Kid dances to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother, @fatimaflatt, shared a video of her kid vibing to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die (RTID).

Before the woman turned on the music, the baby girl had a sad countenance as she sat with her legs folded.

How she jumped up at the start of Kizz Daniel's song amazed many. Her funny dance moves in the short TikTok clip also got people praising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng