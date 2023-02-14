A colourful interracial wedding involving a Nigerian man and his Indian partner has got netizens gushing

Like in Bollywood movies, the lovebirds tied the knot on a lovely occasion patterned after the Asian country's tradition

Some social media users wondered how the lovebirds did it considering their different races, as they celebrated their union

Footage from the wedding of a Nigerian man and his Indian lover has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok.

The clip shared by @grakeshots on the platform has gathered over 600k views as netizens gush over the lovebirds.

Nigerian man weds Indian lady. Photo Credit: @grakeshots

Dressed in Indian attire, the lovebirds were joined as a couple in a colourful wedding like in Bollywood movies.

The bride had golden bracelets and was covered up save her face and palms.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the interracial wedding as they hailed the couple.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Senyonjo Denismaaso said:

"Slowly by slowly world will be a very great loving place."

Neemart said:

"Congratulations and happy marriage life.

"Oh lord this is what I pray for."

Lovely boy said:

"Love ❤️is peace ✌️that's what we need in this world."

user2744256581533 said:

"Wow this is beautiful.

"Congratulations to you both."

FEEZA said:

"It must have been very hard to reach this day❤️❤️happy for u both congratulations."

vendettalady5 said:

"Beautiful, we need to come together more often we are all human it's good to show the world love does not see color, blessings to u both."

