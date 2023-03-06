A Nigerian lady showcased her family's wealth as she filmed her family members in their mansion

Seeing their beautiful compound and the cars in them, many said they wanted to be like her mother, who had an arranged marriage

Many ladies in her comment section jokingly asked if her father has wealthy friends that are ready for marriage

A young Nigerian lady, @anitaadili, has in two videos showcased her parents' wealth.

In the first clip, she revealed that her mother told them she had an arranged marriage with their father.

Many people who saw how wealthy the family is and the many cars in their garage said that they would not mind being in such an arranged relationship.

The lady took fans on a tour of her parents' house. Photo source: @anitaadili

In her second video, she gave people a mini house tour of their beautiful mansion with expensive pieces of furniture. The interior decor of the house speaks of wealth.

Their living room lighting was beautifully done to complement the white walls. Photos of the family were hung at different positions on the walls.

Watch the videos below:

Here is the second one:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeaks said:

"Please I need the arranger to please arrange my marriage too."

clintonalex6 said:

"My mum would kill me if I ever do this to her but she also married my dad on arrangement."

president kora said:

"I'm hoping you have brothers, please arrange my marriage with any of them please."

Debby said:

"This is not a tour, you only showed the two sitting rooms and stair case."

Preetypranky said:

"Na only your mama fit advice me for this life the song off me dis life na cruise."

Walkingtalkinggoddess said:

"Abeg bring that arranger for us abeg."

ay said:

"Nice house."

Aaliyah Omololu said:

"Make una arrange marriage for me o."

Cooks said:

"You no see as she dey enjoy."

Another lady shows her family's Rolls Royce cars

Nuugeris's leading news website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady (@wockpedia) from a very rich home shared a video showing her parents' different Rolls Royce in their garage.

The lady who dedicates her page to showing off her parents' wealth said that no matter the hate people give her, she will keep displaying how privileged she is.

In the video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, the lady talked about the custom cars in her house and their lovely features. She showed the Rolls Royce Phantom and Ghost with custom-made fridges.

