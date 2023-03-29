A talented schoolboy thrilled his audience when he exhibited impressive dance moves in a TikTok clip

The Kajaji Senior High School student danced enthusiastically while wearing his school uniform in the video

The boy received praises from several internet users in the video's comments section, which has more than 10,000 reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A schoolboy delighted his audience when he delivered impressive dance moves in a TikTok video that has raked in massive views and comments.

In the footage on AbdulKarim8393's TikTok handle, the boy from Kajaji Senior High School was wearing dancing in his school uniform.

Boy thrills with talented moves

The footage shows the teenager synchronously dancing to the upbeat song.

Talented schoolboy exhibits his dance moves in video. Photo credit: Maskot/AbdulKarim8393 (TikTok).

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

His enthusiastic actions caught the attention of colleagues, who reacted animatedly.

The video received over 10,000 reactions and many comments from online users.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens reacted to video

Ofori004 commented:

Wow.

SammyOman said:

Aww, see talent. You're good.

Adom Grace reacted:

Wow.

Adwosaa commented:

Wow, so talented. Can I learn from you?

Gloria Smith posted:

"Jesus, which skill is this?"

BoatenmercO commented:

Perfect dance.

Old video of high school girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, an old video of Regina, a confident and vivacious Ghanaian girl, performing with well-known entertainer, Dancegod Lloyd surfaced online.

When the eager young woman danced with the celebrated dancer, she was a senior in high school.

Once the viral video of the girl dancing in class became viral, she gained popularity online. Her video attracted many viewers' attention, including Dancegod Lloyd's.

Wife of Christian Atsu exhibits her dance moves

Ghana's leading news website, YEN.com.gh, reported that the wife of the late Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu Twasam exhibited her dance moves and svelte physique in an old video.

Marie-Claire Rupio was captured donning a crop top over black jeans in the adorable video seen by YEN.com.gh.

The mother of three mildly kicked her legs while enthusiastically dancing in front of a house. Rupio plunged herself into the performance, dancing with her arms up. She demonstrated her flexibility while dancing smoothly in the videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh