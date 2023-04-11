A happy husband took to social media to share a post in honour of his fourteen wedding anniversary to his wife

Twitter user @Pule posted a stunning photo of him and his bae posing for a photo with a caption revealing how good it was to do life with a person you love

The touching message moved many people, with others saying it gave them hope that they, too, might find love like this one day

Husband shares cute post for his wife. Images: @Pule/Twitter

To be so in love fourteen years later is an achievement for any couple. One happy husband, @Pule took to Twitter to post his delight upon celebrating his anniversary with his wife.

The adoring spouse shared a snapshot of himself and his significant other sitting next to each other with their gorgeous grins on display.

He said:

"14 years today in our journey to forever. Every anniversary I say "I do" and I will say it forever. Best person to share this journey with, it can't get better than her for me"

Mzansi sends well wishes to the happy couple

After witnessing the lovely image, social media users were overcome with emotion, with several people commenting that they wanted to find love like that in the future. Others claimed to understand why he is so in love after witnessing how his wife seemed.

Here are some of the comments:

@khanyizama said:

·"You won!"

@Mfoka_Jobe commented:

"All the best bhuti going forward"

Onkgopotse said:

"Happy Anniversary, Mme le Ntate. May the love and happiness continue."

@TebogoMothedi said:

"Journey to forever my brother"

@ZiieRadebe commented:

·"Happy anniversary, love birds"

