This woman asked her helper to make dumplings, and she ended up making enough for the whole of SA

TikTok user @neonqa1 shared a video showing the abundance of dumplings on her stove

People had a good laugh at the ratio of dumplings to stew but admitted that it looks good

Dumplings are a Mzansi comfort food! When this woman asked her helper to make dumplings for dinner, she wasn’t expecting to feed the neighbourhood.

This woman shared a video showing the abundance of dumplings on her stove. Image:TikTok / @neonqa1

Some people just do not know how to cook for only themselves or a small group of people. By the looks of these dumplings, this helper is one of those people.

Woman shows the 2.5kg worth of dumplings her helper prepared

TikTok user @neonqa1 couldn’t help but laugh when she saw the 2.5kgs worth of flour her helper turned into dumplings for dinner.

The funniest part of this video is the small pot of stew among the three other pots of dumplings. Take a look:

South African people sarcastically gush over the feast

While people had to admit that the food looked good, using that much flour was not necessary for the amount of stew.

Read some of the funny comments:

Anne laughed:

“You and she are feeding them well”

Jacob Tsolo admitted:

“But the food looks good, pure traditional.”

thandiwethandie23 joked:

“Which means she can cook 10kg rice in one day ”

Tariro Dzawo said:

“That was a lot of kneading ”

Johannesburg multimedia graduate grinds hard with dumpling business, provides jobs to 9 people

In related news, Briefly News reported that one talented 44-year-old Johannesburg woman has left many people inspired.

The entrepreneur holds multiple qualifications, including a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia from the University of Johannesburg and a National Diploma in Fine Arts from the institution previously known as Technicon Witwatersrand.

