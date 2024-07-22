"They're both hitting it": Gogo and Granddaughter's Dance Video Wins Hearts on Social Media
- A heartwarming dance-off between a gogo (grandmother) and her granddaughter, posted by @mimienkosie0, has gone viral on TikTok, charming netizens with their joyful moves
- South Africans were smitten, with many expressing admiration for the grandmother's dance skills and the duo's delightful display of love and fun
- Comments flooded in, celebrating the cross-generational dance and highlighting the special bond and infectious energy shared between them
A delightful dance-off between a gogo (grandmother) and her granddaughter has captured the hearts of netizens.
The video quickly went viral, showcasing the pair grooving to a catchy beat with infectious joy and energy.
See the video on TikTok posted by @mimienkosie0:
South Africans were smitten by the dancing duo
Netizens couldn't help but gush over the two's charming display of love and fun.
ttgirl commented:
"Ayi ugogo ubevele eyaz ngeke." [Gogo knew this dance.]
Expressing admiration for the grandmother's impressive dance skills ncane, stated:
"Ngamthanda ugogo wow " [I love this Gogo.]
NaBungela19! humorously remarked:
"wamitha nje uyahamba la kwami" yena no msolwa, abazali nokuzenza denjarasi. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" [If you get pregnant, you're leaving my house. - and then she dances with the culprit, parents love to act tough.]
Similarly, nkosiree123 observed:
"Ladlala I 80's ne 2k" [There goes an 80's person and a 2000 baby.]
Other users joined in the celebration of the duo's dance, with xolile Hlengiwe Elihle pholoba cheering:
"Khuphukalapho magriza"
VVS noted that both of them got the move right:
"Bayayishaya bobabili" [They are both hitting it.]
Oluhleemzimela added a touch of humour with the following:
"We Gogo sohlangana khona mngani ngezi 16 June" [Hey Gogo, we'll meet on the 16th of June.]
gugulethucordialgmail. co wrapped up the affectionate comments with:
"Ngamthanda ugogo bakithi nomzukulu" [I love Gogo and grandchild.]
Briefly News reported that one adorable little child performed the best in a video in which he performed a traditional dance routine.
The clip shows the cute boy who became a viral hit as he got in touch with his Zulu culture.
Many people were thoroughly entertained by the TikTok video of the little child nailing a Zulu dance.
