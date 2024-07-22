A heartwarming dance-off between a gogo (grandmother) and her granddaughter, posted by @mimienkosie0, has gone viral on TikTok, charming netizens with their joyful moves

South Africans were smitten, with many expressing admiration for the grandmother's dance skills and the duo's delightful display of love and fun

Comments flooded in, celebrating the cross-generational dance and highlighting the special bond and infectious energy shared between them

Netizens praised the grandmother’s impressive skills and the pair's heartwarming connection, with many highlighting their fun and love in the comments. Images: @mimienkosie0.

Source: TikTok

A delightful dance-off between a gogo (grandmother) and her granddaughter has captured the hearts of netizens.

The video quickly went viral, showcasing the pair grooving to a catchy beat with infectious joy and energy.

See the video on TikTok posted by @mimienkosie0:

South Africans were smitten by the dancing duo

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the two's charming display of love and fun.

ttgirl commented:

"Ayi ugogo ubevele eyaz ngeke." [Gogo knew this dance.]

Expressing admiration for the grandmother's impressive dance skills ncane, stated:

"Ngamthanda ugogo wow " [I love this Gogo.]

NaBungela19! humorously remarked:

"wamitha nje uyahamba la kwami" yena no msolwa, abazali nokuzenza denjarasi. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" [If you get pregnant, you're leaving my house. - and then she dances with the culprit, parents love to act tough.]

Similarly, nkosiree123 observed:

"Ladlala I 80's ne 2k" [There goes an 80's person and a 2000 baby.]

Other users joined in the celebration of the duo's dance, with xolile Hlengiwe Elihle pholoba cheering:

"Khuphukalapho magriza"

VVS noted that both of them got the move right:

"Bayayishaya bobabili" [They are both hitting it.]

Oluhleemzimela added a touch of humour with the following:

"We Gogo sohlangana khona mngani ngezi 16 June" [Hey Gogo, we'll meet on the 16th of June.]

gugulethucordialgmail. co wrapped up the affectionate comments with:

"Ngamthanda ugogo bakithi nomzukulu" [I love Gogo and grandchild.]

Little boy nails Zulu dance, Indlamu delights SA in TikTok video

Briefly News reported that one adorable little child performed the best in a video in which he performed a traditional dance routine.

The clip shows the cute boy who became a viral hit as he got in touch with his Zulu culture.

Many people were thoroughly entertained by the TikTok video of the little child nailing a Zulu dance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News