Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video capturing a tender moment between a father and his daughter at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The video, posted by @melody_athi, shows her father visiting her at her university residence.

The simple yet profound interaction between the two has struck a chord with viewers, bringing a mix of nostalgia, love, and emotion.

Father and daughter moment

In the video, Melody asks her father to pose for the camera, and they share a light-hearted moment filled with laughter:

As he turns to leave, she screams, "I love you!" Without missing a beat, @melody_athi father turns back and responds, "Me too, my child."

This brief exchange has resonated deeply with many who have viewed the clip, reminding them of their cherished moments with loved ones.

A present father figure plays a crucial role in a girl's life

Speaking to Briefly News, the clinical psychologist Relebogile Mmeti said psychologically, affection and affirmation from a father can deeply impact a daughter's emotional development, reinforcing her sense of being valued and loved.

"The father-daughter relationship is crucial in shaping a girl's self-esteem, confidence, and future relationships.

"A positive, supportive dynamic fosters a sense of security and self-worth, which can influence her interactions with others and her approach to challenges throughout life.

Mzansi gushing over the cute moment

The video has sparked many comments from social media users, who were quick to express their emotions and share their experiences. One user, Mondli, commented:

"Awuu mina ngaxoshwa nje ngoba ngaphalelwa umsebenzi."

Sosha Chiliza added a more light-hearted take, wondering if her parents were born with a stone in their stomach and comparing their resilience to that of a stubborn snake.

Nomsa expressed how deeply the video moved her, saying:

"Mina ke ave ngitetema, khona nje ongasho ukuthi ngikhalelani."

Similarly, Senzo Sibiya shared his reflection, stating:

"Aw mfethu you are blessed, mina nje angilazi igama elithi 'Baba'."

Another user, P., gushed:

"This is so cute!!! Ngikufisela Okuhle kodwa sisi."

Elsie Mthombeni shared a poignant memory of her late father, writing:

"Nami mntanami ngavele ngakhumbula owami ubaba. He used to call to remind me ukuthi wuye yedwa ubaba wami and uyasithanda. RIP babami." [When he said me too my child, I instantly rememberedmy dad. He used to call me to remind that he’s our only dad and he loves us. RIP dad.

Source: Briefly News