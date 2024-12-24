A talented shack architect from Mabopane has captured Mzansi's attention with his innovative approach to building luxury mkhukhus

The creative builder, Teboho Johane, has grown his business to employ two people while transforming how people view informal housing

His luxury mkhukhu designs have attracted nationwide interest, with potential clients reaching out from Limpopo and even Swaziland

Mzansi is surprised by a local man who builds luxury shacks. The builder who is from Mabopane has gone viral and is in high demand. Images: @TebohoJohane

Shack architect Teboho Johane, with Facebook handle @modernshack, has revolutionized informal housing with his luxury shack designs.

Based in Mabopane township in Pretoria, his creative approach to building informal homes has caught the attention of many South Africans looking for affordable yet comfortable housing solutions.

Why mkhukhus matter

Many South Africans live in shacks because building or buying houses costs too much money. Regular mkhukhus often have problems - they can be too hot in summer, too cold in winter, and sometimes aren't very safe.

Johane's luxury versions fix these problems by using better materials and smarter designs. But some people in the community are worried that if these mkhukhus become too comfortable, people might not want to save up for brick houses anymore.

Social media users impressed

@Sylvia_Parker blessed:

"Great job bro... Thanks for valuing people. Ubuntu comes first. May the good God increase your talent."

@Kiba_Kekana praised:

"Well done 👏 Keep up the good work Mr Creative from Mabopane in Tshwane."

@Kenneth_Nyangentsimbi noted:

"The problem is that if you can stay in this shack, you won't think about the house 😏 But good job brother."

@Brandon_Labuschagne encouraged:

"Well done. I hope you get super rich, keep your feet on the ground and build many many more dwellings."

@Mmago_Onkarabile_Matloa requested:

"I want this in Limpopo please help me out hleee."

