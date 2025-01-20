SA Laughs Out Loud: Woman Shows Bae's Hilarious Home vs Public Antics

A stunner had South African peeps cracking up in laughter at her man's hilarious antics at home

In the TikTok video, she showed off how her bae behaves at home vs in public, and it gained massive traction

The online community was amused as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes and sharing their thoughts

One lady captured the attention of many people in Mzansi over her man's silly behaviour, which she documented.

A woman showcased her bae's hilarious home vs public antics in a TikTok. Image: @nomhlegreylove1

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off bae's funny home and public antics

The hun shared a video on TikTok under the handle @nomhlegreylove1, where she gave her viewers a glimpse into her life with her man.

In the footage, she first shows off her bae's behaviour in public compared to when he is at home. When out and about, the man is dressed smartly with shades, but when relaxing at home with his hun, he hops into one of her outfits and starts twerking, leaving her in a fit of laughter.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @nomhlegreylove1 expressed her love for her man by saying:

"I love this man yooo."

The clip was well-received among online viewers, and the man's funny antics amused many. It went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA gushes over the adorable couple

People reacted to the love bird's clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

Zonke said:

"I see people posting these. Are your men giving you permission to post these?"

Mahlatse with an E. added:

"What in Tyler Perry's movie is going on here?"

Mpumii wrote:

"He looks so dangerous in the first clip."

Mmase expressed:

"May this love kidnap me, Bathong. I also want to cough from laughter."

