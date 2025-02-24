A little boy's unique hair caused netizens to put their thinking caps on to figure out why it turned out like that

In a 20-second clip posted by the mom, the boy is seen with naturally grown silver follicles on the tip of his hairdo

Some theories were thrown in the comments as to why it came out that way, while some complimented the child

A mom shared a clip of her child's unique silver hair that SA adored to bits. Images: mango_0803

There's a lot of uniqueness in Mzansi and one kid is no different. A little boy with silver hair had South Africans discussing why that was the case, inspiring many to dish out some interesting and odd theories.

A young silver fox

TikTokker mango_0803 shared the clip of her soon, showing the world that the top of his hairdo was filled with naturally growing silver hair while the rest of it underneath was just black. The kid is minding his business eating away, while his mom twists and plays with his hair.

Watch the video below:

Diversity in action

One of the things the clip highlights is just how diverse South Africa can be. The uniqueness doesn't just stop with the hair but trickles down to our cultural and racial landscape. They don't call the country the rainbow nation for nothing now. Stepping into major cities shows just how varied the people of the country are.

Mzansi is teeming with a diverse range of races and culture. Image: Flashpop

In recent years, more people abroad have begun spending more time in the country. Digital nomads can be a major pain when it comes to property rental increases but they do add to the rich cultural flavour of the country.

South Africans loved the little boy's hairstyle. Some commenters thought it was a calling while others jokingly theorised that the child would become rich.

Read the comments below:

WaterFlow144 said:

"I was born with those, a relative cut my white hair and it never grew again, please protect that child."

MzwakheMbhele commented:

"I used to have the same type of grey hair growing up till my late teens, got nicknamed "madala", but in my mid 20s my hair regressed and started turning black till mid 30s and now it's turning grey again."

user8261001437881 mentioned:

"He is just born with a Hugh sense of wisdom!!!👌👌"

SbongileMthembu posted

"❤️❤️❤️The way I love grey hair."

mathapelo shared:

"May he grow to rich his greatest potential . May his gift never be spoiled he will grow to be a man of great standing . God bless 🙌 him 🙏"

Khehlakazi Hayley said:

"Is that grey hair ? Awwww 🥰🥰"

ZolaYawa

"He's got a calling."

