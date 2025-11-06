A passionate and vibey Life Sciences teacher created a musical revision method to help students memorise concepts

The classroom video highlighted creative and interactive learning approaches that engage students

South Africans online praised innovative teaching methods that make education more enjoyable and effective

South Africans celebrated a teacher’s creative Life Science lesson, showing how fun and interactive methods make learning memorable.

A South African teacher turned a Life Science revision lesson into a catchy classroom song that left students engaged and entertained. Image: @thishawakutiktok

Source: TikTok

On 4 October 2025, TikTok user @thishawakutiktok shared a video capturing a Life Sciences teacher teaching his class in a highly engaging way. The teacher was giving a lesson on the endocrine system, but instead of relying solely on notes or textbooks, he created a song to help learners memorise key concepts and body parts. The creative approach was aimed at improving retention and making revision more interactive, demonstrating a new method of teaching that blended education with entertainment. Students in the classroom appeared engaged and attentive as the lesson unfolded, showing that music can be a powerful tool for learning complex subjects.

This innovative method added value beyond traditional teaching by demonstrating how creative approaches can help learners understand and retain difficult material. The teacher not only covered essential content but also transformed the classroom into an enjoyable learning environment, making revision memorable for students. By turning the endocrine system into a musical revision tool, he encouraged learners to actively participate and reinforced the importance of interactive learning. This example serves as inspiration for other educators looking to combine creativity with effective teaching methods.

Innovative teaching sparks student engagement online

The video, posted publicly by user @thishawakutiktok, quickly went viral, receiving over 64,000 likes and more than 350 comments from South Africans who admired the unique teaching style. Many viewers praised the teacher for making education entertaining and relatable, expressing how lessons like these could have had a major impact on their own learning journeys. Social media engagement highlighted the appeal of creative teaching, with users sharing memories of school and discussing how fun, interactive methods can spark a lifelong interest in subjects like Life Sciences. The clip spread widely, resonating with both students and adults who valued innovative education approaches.

Viewers’ reactions showcased appreciation for educators who go above and beyond to engage students. The post highlighted the positive impact that creativity and dedication can have on learning, inspiring conversation about teaching techniques across South Africa. Audiences responded positively to the blend of humour, music, and education, emphasising the role of passionate teachers in shaping academic experiences. Ultimately, the video reflected the power of modern classroom innovations and the excitement generated when learning becomes both effective and entertaining.

A viral TikTok video captured a teacher’s innovative approach to Life Science, turning revision into a musical learning experience. Image: @thishawakutiktok

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say about the teaching method

Anele wrote:

“Lapho mina ngingakhumbula ukuthi kunani la kuphela😭😭😭 Translation: I just remember that something ends here.”

SthezanaM wrote:

“The best life sciences teacher.”

WendyMseleku asked:

“Ngabe ngaba u dokotela. 😭😭😭 Translation: I could have been a doctor.”

Tshepoandy50 wrote:

“Uzobe uyanya ongeke athole distinction. 😂🤞 Translation: You’ll be in trouble if you don’t get a distinction.”

Mandy Gxabhashe wrote:

“Kozwakala ngomfundi ku exam room esecula kancane ebhala. Translation: You’ll hear a learner softly singing this in the exam room.”

Issa Bingo wrote:

“I remember using your videos last year. I’ll never forget how you helped me. I even remember this song, which shows how effective your videos are. 😅”

Kwandie Shabalala wrote:

“Kazi babekeph o teacher abanjena sisafunda? Ngabe singo doctor. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Translation: If we had teachers like this back then, we would be doctors.”

Pulengleeledula56 wrote:

“We’re blessed as parents to have a teacher who makes sure our kids get all the knowledge and understanding in life sciences. Thank you. 🙏”

Check out the TikTok video below:

