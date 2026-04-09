A woman who visited a lion park showed how a lioness stole her baby stroller from the back of a bakkie

The lioness had a look at the foreign object, which also attracted other curious lions to the expensive stroller

Several social media users responded with humour and empathy in the comment section after watching the TikTok clip

A lioness stole a woman's expensive baby stroller. Images: @dominique_haim / Instagram, @dominiquehaim / TikTok

Source: UGC

A curious lioness took an interest in a black stroller at the back of a bakkie and had no problem removing a woman's R18 000 to R20 000 baby item from the vehicle. Many people assumed the big cat went after the stroller because of the baby's scent.

Dominique Haim uploaded the video to her TikTok account on 7 April 2026, showing her camera aimed toward the back of the vehicle to catch the action. The lioness pulled out the Thule stroller, a Swedish brand, with ease and began to explore the three-wheeled mysterious object, which was either the R17 999 Thule Urban Glide 3 or the R19 999 Thule Urban Glide 3 with a magnetic belt. Other lions also came to join in on the fun.

The R17 999 Thule Urban Glide 3. Image: @user9005637348525

Source: TikTok

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The mother of two captioned her post:

"I’m never going to a lion park again."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Lioness stealing a stroller amuses the internet

Dominique's video received hundreds of comments from social media users, who also added a bit of humour to the frightful situation.

@1.thu2 jokingly asked Dominique:

"Did you try to tell them that the stroller belongs to your baby?"

@elizabeth_sibiya laughed and shared:

"Okay, this got my head thinking if they could do that, they could climb the back of the bakkie and go home with me. Ai, my head."

@ms_nikkinell remarked in the comment section:

"I hope there wasn’t a special blankie in there because now it’s gone."

@theonlyme_mmatsheko referred to the lionness and added humour under the post, writing:

"She was tired of carrying them one by one, so she liked it and got it. Thanks, delivery guy."

A curious @rea_walker9 wondered:

"Now, why would you guys put the stroller in the open while going on a safari drive? Wild animals are just going to be exactly that... wild."

@athenkosi1siseko2 wrote in the comment section:

"Yoh, sisi, as long as your baby is safe, don't worry about the material things."

3 Other stories about thieving animals

In another article, Briefly News reported that a hilarious video showed a baboon stalking women to steal a Woolworths shopping bag, causing the internet to erupt with laughter.

reported that a hilarious video showed a baboon stalking women to steal a Woolworths shopping bag, causing the internet to erupt with laughter. An Afrikaner man showed how his pet emu, which he named after a dictator, tried to steal his braai meat off the grill. Not only did the flightless bird's name shock South Africans, but so did the type of meat the man was braaiing.

A woman enjoying a rack of ribs at a braai had her meal dramatically stolen by an eagle on the hunt. The lightning-fast theft happened so quickly that viewers had to slow down the clip to confirm the bird type.

Source: Briefly News