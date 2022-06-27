Talented Woman Shows Off Stunning Jumpsuit She Made Herself, Leaves Internet Impressed
A young woman took to social media to share an image of a beautiful design she brought to life through the remarkable work of her own hands.
Rebecca Tembo (@iamrebeccatembo) posted a photo of herself on Twitter dressed in a stunning white jumpsuit with a sheer cut-out detail at the waist area.
She captioned the tweet:
“I dreamt about this jumpsuit so I made it. What do you guys think? ✨”
Although there were a few haters in the comments, many social media users flooded the post with love and compliments for the beautiful ensemble.
Check out the comments on Rebecca's post below:
@surviving_anna replied:
“THIS LOOKS AMAZING OKAY! And please don’t listen to any negative comments.”
@La_Junii shared:
“So perfect.”
@edd_april replied:
"You outdid yourself."
@Khaka_Mpofu reacted:
“This is fire.”
@_Pablet_ wrote:
“It’s screaming my name.”
@BrelGrok commented:
“Make this for my lady.”
@sokoMukanya__ responded:
“This will look gorgeous on mother of my twins.”
In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady left South African online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.
Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a 2-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breath-taking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.
