A pretty lady from Johannesburg has taken to the socials to open up about her struggles in the search for employment

Despite holding a diploma in language practice and linguistics, the stunner notes that she has been jobless for eight years

But Nomgqibelo Sibeko hasn’t given up and warmed the hearts of Mzansi netizens with her message of positivity

A gorgeous lady from Johannesburg is positive that she will find work, despite being unemployed for eight long years.

Nomgqibelo Sibeko is hopeful that she will find work. Image: Sibeko Nomgqibelo/Facebook and Nomgqibelo (Sarah) Sibeko/LinkedIn.

Nomgqibelo Sibeko posted on LinkedIn about her struggles with employment, noting that she hasn’t had stable work for a long time.

But despite the numerous disappointments, the stunner, who holds a diploma in language practice and linguistics from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), refuses to throw in the towel.

Many young graduates can relate to Nomgqibelo’s struggles, with the ‘I regret to inform you’ emails often leaving eager job-seekers disheartened.

In a LinkedIn post, the brave young woman explained that she is still hopeful and full of faith that she will soon receive positive news:

“Today marks exactly eight years without a permanent job after graduating with my diploma in Language practice. We are still looking and definitely have faith that something positive will come up soon. I am open to any job, and I am available immediately.”

Nomgqibelo warmed the hearts of many netizens with her positive message, with several online peeps offering helpful advice and tips for her job search:

Teboho Rider Litsoane reacted:

“Most linguistic or language practice graduates end up doing postgraduate diplomas in education, and now they are teaching language. Perhaps you could consider it while you are still looking for your dream job.”

Siphesihle Phahlo said:

“I can help with your CV and cover letter for free if you’d like.”

Many young graduates related to her pain and explained that they have also been without work for several years:

Ofentse Masela added:

“Same here; it’s been four years. I have a B.Tech in Language Practice. We can only hope, my dear friend.”

Nthabiseng Motlhabane wrote:

“I can relate; 2022 is my 9th year unemployed.”

