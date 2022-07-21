A lady is gutted after her baby daddy refused to pay back the R56k he borrowed from her in January

Mans also denies being the father of the couple’s three-month-old twins and doesn’t want to support his children

Although the lady was initially sceptical about lending money to her bae, she gave in a few months later and is in deep regret about it

A heartbroken woman is opening up about being cheated by her bae, who lent R56 000 from her months ago, which he now refuses to pay back.

The sis also has to raise the couple’s twins on her own, with mans refusing to step up to support his two kiddies.

Speaking to Women24, the lady spoke out about her ordeal and warns other women about lending money to their partners without a signed contract.

The pair met in January 2021, with the lady falling pregnant in September of that year. The sis even remembers how the guy refused to fulfil his cultural obligation of informing his family about the pregnancy:

"His parents passed away, so when I told him about the letter, he said there was no one who could respond to it.”

Shortly after the couple had met, the guy started complaining about having problems with his car, asking the sis if he could borrow around R30 000, but her gut feeling prevented her from doing so.

However, months later, in January 2022, the lady relented, lending him an entire R56 000, which has left her in great debt:

"He said he would pay me back within three weeks. I loaned him all my savings because I trusted him since he was my twins' father.

"Whenever I asked him about the payment, he would use the babies to deviate my attention. Once I realised that he was manipulating me, it was too late as he told me he would never pay me.”

Now the woman is left to raise their kiddies on her own, with the guy denying that the children are his:

“He used to ask about the babies before he realised I wanted to take him to court to get my money back. I then called him out on his bluff and agreed to do DNA tests because I knew he was making that excuse not to support his kids.”

The 33-year-old warns other women about loaning money to their baes, noting that they should have a legal agreement drawn up even if they are happy and in love.

It’s very common for women to lend money to their lovers, with CNBC noting that ladies are far more likely to perform financial favours for their partners than men.

