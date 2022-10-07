One loving mother has taken to social media to celebrate how far she’s come in her life and notes that there’s so much more she’d love to achieve

Instagram user Nanicky Nana Gcinile Luthuli explained that after she completed matric, she was sadly not accepted into university

After upgrading her results and facing a journey filled with rejection, the young woman was eventually accepted and now has an honours degree and dreams about bagging a PhD

One young mom has taken to social media to reflect on her struggle-filled academic journey, which saw her going from getting rejected at university and rewriting some subjects to finally obtaining an honours degree.

This young mom has big dreams. Image: nanicky_sa/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In her video posted on Instagram, Nanicky Nana Gcinile Luthuli displayed all her degrees, certificates, and achievements, with the video cutting to her daughter, who is a big blessing in her life.

While the young lady holds a postgraduate degree in Information Management from the University of Johannesburg, bagging her qualification took a lot of perseverance.

Nanicky never gave up on herself. After she obtained matric in 2014, the stunner was sadly rejected from university in 2015 and decided to use the year to upgrade her results, achieving a distinction in math.

Sadly, however, the determined woman’s stellar grades didn’t guarantee her a spot at an academic institution. She was rejected again in 2016 before finally landing a spot at the University of Johannesburg in 2017.

The caption of Nanicky’s post further read:

“In 2019, I finished my degree in record time, and in December of that year, I gave birth to my bestie.

“In 2020, I was accepted for my honours. Being a new mom [and studying] was hectic. I [also] did two data analytics and big data introduction short courses and obtained my honours in record time.”

Nanicky noted that she completed another short course in intelligent systems development using TensorFlow and has since taken a break from academia.

The beaut notes that it is her dream to obtain a PhD, with her educational journey ongoing.

Many Instagram users were inspired by the momma’s journey and wished her well in the comment section of her post.

Let's peek at the video and comments from online peeps:

Ntokozoyamazwide said:

“I’m currently upgrading, and this just made me realise that I can do it.”

honey.jar_13 added:

“Love this for you.”

__kamo__m wrote:

“Congratulations, mama.”

