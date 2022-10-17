Ndavi Nokeri had tongues wagging when she rocked a yellow suit and posted a snap of the stunning outfit on social media

The 2022 Miss SA has been serving peeps looks since winning the crown in August, with her style leaving many impressed

Netizens expressed how wowed they were by the lovely 23-year-old, praising her in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ndavi Nokeri left many social media peeps gasping for air after posting snaps of herself in a breathtaking yellow suit.

Ndavi Nokeri has so many diverse looks. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) has been wowing social media users with her style since winning the beauty pageant back in August.

Since being crowned, Ndavi has proven what a versatile queen she is, with the 23-year-old frequently changing her style, looking poised in every hairdo and clothing item she’s rocked.

Ndavi looked statuesque in her latest Instagram post, with her caption reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Hope your day is as bright as this ray of sunshine captured in a suit by @la_jaqueta.”

Social media users gushed over the Limpopo gem’s beauty, leaving her the sweetest messages in the comment section of her post.

Let’s peek at Miss SA’s post:

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from Instagram peeps:

lorna_sebetha said:

“Nobody rocks suits better than you.”

Sifisobande added:

“Thank you, gorgeous queen. Wishing you the same.”

only_dineo wrote:

“Love that yellow, my lady. Absolutely stunning.”

cindy_mecks reacted:

“This just brightened my day!”

Mrsangelicsa noted:

“Beautiful in every way possible.”

ntsakisii.m loves her outfit:

“This was made for you.”

Noziphoangel is wowed:

“Our gorgeous queen.”

Miss SA: From Ndavi Nokeri to Zozibini Tunzi, looking back on the beauties who have rocked the uBuhle crown

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about the five Miss SA winners who wore the uBuhle crown and their legacies. Zozibini Tunzi was the first lady to don the headpiece and went on to win Miss Universe. Ndavi Nokeri is the newest queen to wear the magnificent crown. There were other crowns before uBuhle, with the Enhle crown last worn in 2018, with the names of all Miss SA winners carved into the headpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News