A determined and hard-working grade 12 pupil travelled 36km a day to complete her education

The ambitious lady detailed the journey she had to go through to get there, saying she had to walk barefoot

Her school is based in Mpumalanga, and she discussed her desire to be the first person in her family to get a matric

An ambitious Grade 12 student didn't let adversity stop her and travelled 36km a day just to attend school.

A determined Grade 12 student shared her story about the 36km journey she needs to take to attend school.

Source: Getty Images

The City Press reported that Zinhle Jiane woke up at 4 am every day to start her long journey to school. She took this journey in the most difficult weather, whether hot sun or downpour.

The resilient pupil also discussed her desire to be the first with a matric in her family. Zinhle attends Lowveld High School, which is also the school that does the best in the province and has a very high pass rate.

The journey she described takes her through a forest and runs 16km towards the school. She also mentioned needing to take off her shoes and socks when walking the distance because of how soiled they get through the leafy forest.

Zinhle has to make another 16km journey back home, where she stays with her 78-year-old gran in the Delmas outskirts. She also talked about how the rest of her family dropped out because they couldn't handle the distance.

A few SA peeps commented under the City Presses Facebook post about the topic, to which many blamed the government for her predicament. See the comments below:

Rebecca Sinah Tlolane Moseri said:

"Her hard work will pay off one day."

Khanyiso Kameni asked:

"Why is black suffering celebrated?"

Gaonakala Motlhanke mentioned:

"The ANC government,,,that promise better for all."

Leon Van Niekerk commented:

"And the ANC drive in luxury German vehicles accompanied by vip police escorts "

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a dedicated young artisan from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng is still pinching herself after becoming a qualified electrician.

The hard-working lady studied electrical engineering at Sedibeng TVET College and noted that she was over the moon after her exemplary accomplishment.

