A hard-working young woman is overjoyed about becoming a legal practitioner, conveyancer, and notary public

The dedicated lady posted about her various accomplishments on social media, sharing pics from the memorable day

LinkedIn users eagerly complimented her for the milestones and left warm-hearted well-wishes on her post

A dedicated young lady is all smiles after becoming a registered legal practitioner, conveyancer, and notary public.

Precious Kadodo is a proud legal practitioner. Image: Precious Kadodo/LinkedIn.

The hard-working woman commemorated her win by posting pictures from the amazing moment on social media and wore a huge smile on her face.

Precious Kadodo, who holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours degree from the University of Zimbabwe, captioned her post:

“Duly registered in the High Court of Zimbabwe as a legal practitioner, conveyancer, and notary public.”

Social media users react to the ambitious young woman becoming a legal practitioner

LinkedIn peeps flooded the perseverant babe’s comment section with sweet compliments and wished her well for her career progression.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

Kura Chihota wished her well:

“All the very best.”

Linda Tauzeni is impressed:

“You go, girl. Congratulations.”

Thembekile Sigauke reacted:

“Well done, Precious Kadodo.”

Munyaradzi Sean added:

“Congratulations, Precious!”

From backyard dweller to iconic lawyer: South African attorney and activist reflects on the importance of empowering women

In another story about an inspiring legal eagle, Briefly News also wrote about internationally acclaimed South African lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, who is a strong woman who knows what she wants in life.

The Cape Town-born attorney is multifaceted and talented. Despite growing up poor in a backyard dwelling with her mom and sister, she has excelled in both the public and private sectors and loves giving back to others.

Melene is also the co-founder and executive director of an NGO called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality.

Talking to Briefly News, the award-winning lawyer reflects on her career, dreams for the future, and the importance of providing support to young women and girls.

For her work as an activist and founder of an NPO, Melene has been recognised as one of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022.

