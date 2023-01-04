Former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama has shared how she and Barack Obama have managed to stand the test of time

The 58-year-old noted that the longevity of their marriage was due, in part, to the pair intentionally making time for each other

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since October 1992 and share two daughters named Malia and Sasha Obama

Michelle Obama has opened up about her marriage to former United States president, Barack Obama and the secret to their happy, long-standing relationship.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for 30 years. Image: Michael Kovac.

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the 58-year-old noted that she and Barack actively make time for one another, with that act making the world of difference in their relationship.

In an interview with The Sunday Times UK, Michelle explained that when their daughters were younger, it was challenging to make time to spend together.

However, the couple remained intentional in setting date nights and making plans together – a time set aside for themselves where their kids and work were not discussed.

Michelle Obama previously spoke about challenges she and Barack faced.

The former first lady admitted that for the first decade of their marriage, she had a lot of resentment for her husband because while he made time for himself, she had to juggle being a mom and a lawyer, Page Six reported.

But the Obamas thankfully made it through their rough patch, with Michelle recently telling talk show host, Stephen Colbert that the smell of her husband is her favourite fragrance of all time.

Barack Obama showers wife Michelle with praise on 30th anniversary: "I won the lottery"

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote about Barack and Michelle Obama celebrating their 30th anniversary with sweet messages on social media.

The former US president shared lovely photos depicting him with his wife and captioned them with love.

Michelle also shared a lovely snap and stated that she was so happy to have him by her side. How adorable!

Source: Briefly News