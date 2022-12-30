Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee recently joined the trending topics on Twitter after Black Coffee spoke out

Yesterday, 29 December, Black Coffee got candid about how the abuse accusations have continued to affect him today

He said his life has not been the same since the accusations and he hopes Enhle would leave him alone and deal with the actual perpetrators

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Enhle Mbali's subtle response to Black Coffee's. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Woman For Change and Enhle Mbali have reacted following the internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee's Twitter thread.

Black Coffee detailed how the abuse claims made against him by his ex-wife made his life miserable. He said seeing Enhle ride the wave as a victim and using him and his tweets as an activist is dark and irresponsible.

Wrapping up his tweet, Black Coffee said Enhle knows the people who abused her, therefore, she must confront them and leave him in peace.

Last year Enhle issued a statement accusing her ex-husband of physical abuse. She said in 2014, he struck her several times in their bedroom. Five years later he threw a bag at her face during their heated argument. She also revealed that Black Coffee attacked her again at her 33rd birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday, 29 December, Enhle posted a lady with the caption "that never happened" and "if you hadn't," which according to ZAlebs was a subtle response to Black Coffee's tweets.

Enhle Mbali's Instagram stories.

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Govender uses her voice to end gender-based violence: “I will continue to speak out and speak up

In another article, Briefly News reported that legendary broadcaster Vanessa Govender, who is also a gender-based violence survivor opened up about her story.

Vanessa used her voice and writing talent to break the stigma around domestic violence and encouraged other victims to speak out and seek help.

The broadcaster opened up about how Debora Patta inspired her to escape the abuse and leave her abusive partner. Vanessa bagged her journalism diploma and started working for the SABC after graduating. She shared that, that's where she met her then-boyfriend who started abusing her after a month into the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News