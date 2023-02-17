A mom from Johannesburg has shared snaps of her place online and called it her small home

The lady’s place, despite being quite small, looked incredibly neat and well put together

Compliments flooded the comment section of the woman’s post, which was shared in a popular Facebook group

A mother from Johannesburg has shared pictures of her lovely home on social media, calling the neat crib her small space.

Yolanda Matshue's home was small and neat. Image: Yolanda Matshue.

The woman’s place looked well put together, despite being small. Every item was in its place and the space was uncluttered.

Yolanda Matshue shared her pictures on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ and captioned the post:

“My small home. Corrections allowed.”

Social media users complimented the woman’s pretty home

Netizens flooded the comment section with compliments for the lady’s space.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Pateka Mlambisa wished her son could be as neat as Yolanda:

"Wish this could be my son's apartment. Very neat.”

Nompilo Immaculate Nxumalo left her a sweet comment:

“Love this. Beautiful.”

Ruth Charity Nono Oitsile loved the space in its entirety:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Nwabisa Gawe asked:

“Your doors are not matching and not opened on the same side in these pictures, or am I wrong?”

Riscca Gwangwa added:

“Very impressive.”

Diatile Daisy Mabaso loved absolutely everything about the woman’s home:

“It is perfect.”

