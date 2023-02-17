A single mom from Gauteng who recently opened a pie store is doing the absolute most to create a great future for herself and her young son

The hard-working woman is an accountant with her own firm and runs a charity she named after her little boy

Talking to Briefly News in a follow-up discussion, Fikile Ndaba opened up about her plans to open another pie store and grow her businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A strong single mom from Mabopane in Gauteng is working hard to provide for her son. She recently opened a pie store in Rustenburg, which she runs on weekends.

Fikile Ndaba wants to open two more pie stores. Image: Fikile Ndaba.

Source: Facebook

Fikile Ndaba is a multitalented businesswoman who is a qualified accountant with her own firm.

The hard-working lady is also charitable and runs an organisation to help those in need.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the 31-year-old opened up about establishing a pie business and writing a book, which will be published in April 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Fikile explains that she would love to open another two pie stores, although she is not sure about the exact date:

“I am still building the business and the brand. I am not certain when the second store will be opened.

“However, I anticipate the store to open at least towards end of March, by God's grace, in Mabopane.”

Fikile notes that the third store will be in Ga-Rankuwa, with the loving mom emphasising that she started very small:

“I am using a small oven. I invested from my accounting firm. I have to be truly honest, I started very small.

“We bake the pies and also get supplied. I use my house to bake, then due to limited equipment, I order a few from a supplier.”

Gauteng supermom has plans to expand her business

Fikile is set on creating the best life for her son through her various endeavours:

“I am really praying and hoping the business becomes a franchise. I really do not want to get excited over the trend on the socials, or for it to get to my head.

“I want the business to grow and still have impact with or without the noise from the socials. My son relies on it, and I also rely on it. Currently, I am still building.”

The inspiring woman advises single mothers to start small and build themselves up, bit by bit.

Single mother who employs 7 ladies with washing powder business celebrates new company location

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about a single mother of one who manufactures washing powder.

Nandi Hlungwani dreams of seeing her products on the shelves with leading brands.

The determined lady has a few side hustles and runs her business on weekends and after hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News