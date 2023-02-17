A mother of one who resides in Johannesburg has taken to social media to open up about the struggles she’s facing with her online publication

The creative woman explained that she wanted the site to focus on women-centred content but has since faced several struggles, including losing her home

Talking to Briefly News, the 40-year-old opened up about the importance of planning in business and not only being led by passion

A Johannesburg mom has opened up about the struggles she’s faced with a publication she started to empower women.

Mbali Mbatha is a writer, actor, and overall creative. Image: Mbali Mbatha/Supplied.

In a Twitter post, the creative lady shared that she’s even lost her home due to the business not taking off.

Mbali Mbatha’s post read:

“I started an online publication last year after losing my job. Business is not businessing and I'm thinking of abandoning ship.

“Viewership is not growing and therefore no money is coming in. Bills are piling up. Recently lost my home. Kuningi nje.”

Here is the tweet:

In an interview with Briefly News, the 40-year-old, whose online publication is called Mzansi Boss Lady (MBL), shared that she wanted her publication to inspire women:

“I started MBL because women's stories have always been close to my heart. I get irked by how most women's publications are always going on about makeup tips, celeb gossip, woman on top, and so on.

“I was just trying to tell inspirational women's stories, and there are many of them! I honestly feel like not enough people are singing women's well-deserved praises."

Jozi mom of one explains why the publication is struggling

The supermom, who is a Market Theatre Laboratory graduate, noted that while she initially started her publication to motivate ladies, in some respects, the focus shifted because of a need to increase viewership:

“At this point, my platform is a mess because there are quite a few stories there that are not in line with my vision, but because I needed content to grow viewership, I allowed myself to stray away from why I started the publication.

“I need to be honest because it's heartbreaking to see something I'm so passionate about being derailed just because I'm trying to grow numbers and keep hunger at bay!”

Mbali has always been creative and is an actor, writer, and has worked in radio and for various online publications.

The talented woman also authored a romance novel in 2011 entitled, Working for the Enemy, BellaNaija wrote.

Mbali explains that her business never really took off and explains that even creative people like herself need a plan before starting their enterprises:

“I'm just a creative trying to tell stories. Marketing and branding are not exactly my strong points but I'm open to learning!

The strong woman offers advice to others who are thinking of starting their own publications:

“To anybody who wants to start a publication, I would say don't be like me. I didn't conduct enough research about marketing and how to monetise my brand. I just got caught up in passion and dove in head first.

"Nothing wrong with passion but please do thorough research!”

