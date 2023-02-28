A brave young woman living with HIV has opened up about some of her struggles in a video posted online

The hun explained that she was on a journey to have an undetectable viral load, but the road was taking longer than expected

Many people showed support for the lady and said she was brave for speaking openly about her status

A strong young woman has opened up about some of the struggles she faces because of her HIV status.

The young woman shared her journey with HIV. Image: callme_thandolwethu.

In a video posted online, the hun noted that she was on a road to having an undetectable viral load but the journey was taking longer than expected.

The babe said that while her CD4 count was high, it was taking her longer than six months to become undetectable.

According to the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it normally takes people around six months or less to have an undetectable viral load.

Check out TikTok user, callme_thandolwethu’s clip below:

Social media users laud woman opening up about HIV struggles as brave

Many people were impressed that the lady spoke openly about her status and the struggles that came with it.

Here are some of the top reactions to the video:

Siyabonga Pooe said:

“You are brave. I admire you. I’m also HIV positive and I have just begun to accept it. Thank you so much. Just thank you.”

MS wrote:

“I want to see this girl on brand partnerships, podcasts and YouTube videos. You are so honest and very inspirational.”

user6741916150261 added:

“Honestly, be proud of your milestones because it's not easy to disclose this type of information on any platform.”

Zanele encouraged her:

“You are adorable. We will be celebrating with you when you’re undetectable! Thanks for taking us on this journey.”

TV Host opens up about her HIV status

In a related story by Briefly News, Honey TV star, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, has opened up about her HIV status and encouraged positivity.

The Yes, I Have HIV host shared that she found out during a wellness day event on 15 August 2013 that she was HIV positive.

The media personality was only 22 years old at the time but managed to turn her life around. Her followers are here for her positive life story.

Source: Briefly News