Shamim Mayanja, a Ugandan actress, comedian, journalist and model for Muslim attire, caused a stir online with her recent sentiments

The creative said that her union is her main source of livelihood, and her husband rarely asks her to foot any bills in their household

She further added that if she assists her husband in any capacity, she jots it down as a debt that he has to pay back

While many strive for equal partnership in their marriage, creative Shamim Mayanja said that her husband provides for all of her needs without any financial assistance from her.

Mayanja said that she has a book to keep a record of all the cash her husband owes her. Image: NTV Uganda.

The comedian said only on rare occasions does her husband ask her to assist, and when he does, he tells her to write it down so that when he is back on his feet, he pays her back.

Husband foots all the bills

Speaking to NTV Uganda, Mayanja said:

"My main source of income is my marriage. My husband rarely asks me to pay bills, and even when I do, he asks me to note the amount so that he can pay it back. In fact, I have a book where I keep track of the money he owes me."

Her sentiments caused mixed reactions online. Some people thought she was among the few with a responsible, doting man.

Others thought this promoted laziness amongst the young people who might expect the same treatment from their spouses who are still struggling to make ends meet.

Netizens' reactions

Christine Nyangoma Amootie commented:

"Why am I feeling that my husband isn't responsible after reading the above statement, where are such husbands found?"

Natugonza Christine remarked:

"This statement will bring confusion to many girls in her era. Some marriages won't survive ."

Muwando Brian noted:

"These are the stories women want to listen to, the very reason you can't easily find a good wife in this generation."

Aliker Ivan Elly II shared their views:

"Imagine a young girl listening and reading this now. Some things are meant to just be kept as a secret."

Praise Enid wrote:

"Whoever doesn't have such a husband, trust me you chose wrong."

Kiiza Kenneth said:

"This is wrong and dangerous for the family's growth. What if a man loses his job or dies?"

Don't encourage his laziness

