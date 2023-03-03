A lady who lives in Gauteng has shown off her pretty single-roomed crib on social media

The woman posted photos of her place online and called the space her place of peace

Many people complimented her home, with several netizens especially loving how neat the home looked

A gorgeous lady residing in the Gauteng province eagerly showed off her pretty one-roomed home on social media.

Dipuo Gladys Mosekidi loves her one-room. Image: Dipuo Gladys Mosekidi.

Source: Facebook

The lady clearly made the most of the space, with every item neatly on its place, without a speck of dirt in sight.

The photos were posted by Facebook user, Dipuo Gladys Mosekidi, on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ interactive page.

The post was captioned:

“My peaceful room.”

Here is a picture from the post:

Netizens call space ‘neat’

Social media users loved how clean the space look, with many of the comments on the lady’s post incredibly positive and encouraging.

Others asked where she purchased specific items and offered home improvement pointers.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Phila Ngwenyandaba said:

“Very nice, please plug us with the bedding.”

Dima Malibe simply said:

“Love it.”

Onkabirds Kalamore complimented the home’s holistic look:

“Beautiful.”

Gwalagwala Suku wrote:

“Peace is needed at home. I really hate noise.”

Mavis Mavis reacted:

“Neat, nice, and clean.”

