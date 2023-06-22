University of Pretoria Law Graduate Wows in Video After Getting 29 LLB Distinctions: “How Did You Do It”
- A young woman studying law at UP recently graduated and shared the ceremony on TikTok
- She bagged a whopping 29 distinctions that have amazed her social media followers
- Commenters said that her dedication motivated them to study hard for their exams
A young lady who studied at the Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria was a motivation to thousands of students with her graduation video. A post which has nearly reached 20k likes after uploading.
The TUKS student flexed her academic achievements with this caption:
"POV: You bagged your LLB with 29 distinctions from the best law faculty in Africa."
University of Pretoria graduate flexes academic achievement in TikTok video
The woman goes by dontyoulike_oreos on TikTok, where she talks about study tutorials or university application tips for aspiring graduates.
Watch the video below:
The intelligent law student started the eight-second video holding a stack of textbooks and ended with it at her graduation event wearing a gown.
TikTok reacts to Tuks law student passing with 29 distinctions
Her 29 distinctions prove this aspiring advocate was an exceptional learner, and 100+ commenters were inspired to be as smart as her.
Read the comments below:
zovuyo_m said:
"Girl, did you say 29?"
Nqona was inspired:
"Let me go study."
8274 praised:
“Congratulations. How I wish they would mention the amount of distinctions (at the grad ceremony) a person obtained, because it’s a big deal.”
Thato Kunene wanted to know how:
"I’m here. Ready to learn. Teach me how."
Lxmbede | Law content creator responded:
"Please check out my TikTok videos. I discuss everything under the sun related to studying."
Gregory_thenerd gave her a standing ovation:
"I am on my feet showing respect."
Royalty7979 said:
"Smarty pants, congratulations, this is huge."
Thando zondo asked:
"Which study methods did you use? Please plug."
