A young woman studying law at UP recently graduated and shared the ceremony on TikTok

She bagged a whopping 29 distinctions that have amazed her social media followers

Commenters said that her dedication motivated them to study hard for their exams

A TikTok video of a Tuks student who recently graduated with an LLB has inspired other students with the jaw-dropping amount of distinctions she received. Image: dontyoulike_oreos

A young lady who studied at the Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria was a motivation to thousands of students with her graduation video. A post which has nearly reached 20k likes after uploading.

The TUKS student flexed her academic achievements with this caption:

"POV: You bagged your LLB with 29 distinctions from the best law faculty in Africa."

University of Pretoria graduate flexes academic achievement in TikTok video

The woman goes by dontyoulike_oreos on TikTok, where she talks about study tutorials or university application tips for aspiring graduates.

Watch the video below:

The intelligent law student started the eight-second video holding a stack of textbooks and ended with it at her graduation event wearing a gown.

TikTok reacts to Tuks law student passing with 29 distinctions

Her 29 distinctions prove this aspiring advocate was an exceptional learner, and 100+ commenters were inspired to be as smart as her.

Read the comments below:

zovuyo_m said:

"Girl, did you say 29?"

Nqona was inspired:

"Let me go study."

8274 praised:

“Congratulations. How I wish they would mention the amount of distinctions (at the grad ceremony) a person obtained, because it’s a big deal.”

Thato Kunene wanted to know how:

"I’m here. Ready to learn. Teach me how."

Lxmbede | Law content creator responded:

"Please check out my TikTok videos. I discuss everything under the sun related to studying."

Gregory_thenerd gave her a standing ovation:

"I am on my feet showing respect."

Royalty7979 said:

"Smarty pants, congratulations, this is huge."

Thando zondo asked:

"Which study methods did you use? Please plug."

University of Pretoria graduate celebrates qualification with barefooted amapiano dance, fire video trends

The University of Pretoria alumni committed to the dance as she busted hectic dance moves to Yey by uLazi & Infinity MusiQ.

