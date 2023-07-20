A woman reveals her remarkable transformation, shedding a staggering 74kgs through exercise and eating right

Her inspiring video showcases the power of hard work, dedication, and healthy choices in achieving sustainable weight loss

Netizens across the world were impressed by her radical transformation and how inspirational she is

A woman’s TikTok Video shows a radical transformation in weight loss. Images: @channy.sisco/TikTok.

A determined woman shed a staggering 74kgs naturally through dedication, hard work, and healthy eating.

Woman's TikTok video showcases an incredible 74kg weight loss journey.

TikTok user @channy.sisco's inspiring transformation captivated netizens sparking admiration and applause worldwide. With unwavering determination, she embarked on her weight loss journey, which she documented in a video. She recognised that a healthier lifestyle was within her reach. Armed with commitment and willpower, she adopted a rigorous exercise routine and made mindful food choices, gradually reaching her goal.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud the woman for her incredible weight loss transformation

The woman's progress became evident weekly, and her dedication was evident in each passing milestone. People couldn't help but react to her inspiring story as social media platforms were flooded with messages of support and admiration.

Peeps flooded the comment section and said:

@Modelo said:

"AMAZING!!!"

@vanessa galvez commented:

"Love this , keep it up girl . I’m so excited for my journey."

@Quiana said"

"As a beginner how did you deal with the extreme soreness after lifting."

@Loch Ness said:

"I wish I knew what I was doing, I wanna have a plan when I get to the gym. gets me overwhelmed when i think about it because I'm NEW NEW to weightlift"

@Chanel Isaacs commented:

"Love this!!! thanks for keeping me motivated."

@Des Diaz said:

"I was 245 now I’m 150 and now working out everyday and taking protein powers cal deficit. I’ve never been happier."

@It's yourdearsister commented:

"I find it so hard losing it."

@paulienvandenbussche said:

"How long dit it took you."

