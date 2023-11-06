Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender is all set to shine at the Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador

Her exciting journey has just begun, and as the runner-up in this year’s Miss South Africa pageant, Bryoni is prepared to dazzle the world

She follows in the footsteps of Natasha Joubert, who couldn’t attend due to her previous participation in 2020

Miss South Africa’s runner-up, Bryoni Govender, is in El Salvador, proudly representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant.

Bryoni Govender in El Salvador

Miss Universe South Africa, Bryoni Govender, has started her preparations in El Salvador ahead of the significant event scheduled for 18 November in this Central American country. The beauty queen achieved her runner-up title in August, following the Miss South Africa pageant.

Her journey to Miss Universe began when Natasha Joubert, the winner of Miss South Africa, became ineligible to participate, having represented South Africa in 2020. As a result, the legal queen was allowed to represent her nation on the international stage.

Dress pays homage to Indian culture

Govender’s representation of South Africa is notable for another reason – she is the first South African of Indian heritage to compete at the competition since Kerishnie Naiker’s participation in 1997.

She unveiled her national costume and farewell gown, designed by KwaZulu-Natal designer Casey Jeanne. Her national costume pays tribute to her Indian-South African heritage, adding a unique cultural touch to the Miss Universe stage.

She is now participating in all the events leading up to the big event, as seen on the Miss Universe SA TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi backs Bryoni Govender

Govender is ready to make South Africa proud. With her beauty, intelligence and unique heritage, she is set to captivate the international audience.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@itspriscilla04 said:

"So beautiful. Miss Universe 2023."

@Gemenymom praised:

"Our Queen has arrived, it's South Africa's year. Go get that crown."

@sue Reddy applauded:

"Our South African Queen."

Louise_Magnificent clapped:

"You go girl…. make us proud in SA."

sumanthanaidoo shared:

"The most stunning of them all."

Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Govender shares pageant journey

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Miss South Africa’s runner-up, Bryoni Govender, sharing her journey of not giving up on her dream to make it in this pageant.

Her return to the competition, her empowering message to young women and her commitment to advocacy ignite hope. Govender aims to fight for underrepresented voices and plans to use her legal expertise to help empower women.

