“This Is So Helpful”: Car Saleswoman Assists SA Budget Based on Different Car Prices
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A passionate car saleswoman took to her TikTok account to show people how car purchasing work
  • In the video, she advised people to look at how much vehicle they want cost and compare it with their budget
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how she broke down everything

A car saleswoman took to TikTok to help South Africans budget for cars.
A woman assisted SA peeps with budgeting for cars. Images: @nkosazana_carlady/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images
Source: UGC

A car saleswoman plugged Mzansi on how to budget for different vehicles they want to purchase.

In a TikTok video, @nkosazana_carlady said people should remember that their budget decides what they drive. She advised people not to shop for a dream car or specific brand, but for an instalment they could afford.

She showed the calculations based on different budgets and the car price one could afford with it. A person with a R2 000 budget can go for a car that costs R100 000, and a person with a monthly budget of R10 000 can go for a vehicle that costs R500 000.

She emphasised that people should shop for cars based on price and budget. The lady hilariously added that she also wants a Lambo, but based on where she stands financially, she has made peace that she will never afford it.

Woman helps SA budget for a car

Watch the TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were thankful for the information

The video garnered over 100o views, with many online users agreeing with her and some throwing in jokes.

@✨S I P H E S I H L E ✨ hilariously commented:

"I have R1.5k for a car that costs R500k."

@Sbo summarised:

"Basically the general rule of thumb is that for every 50k be prepared to pay 1k pm. Insurance not included."

@Itumeleng Papole felt thankful:

"I agree because my car is above 500k and am paying 10. Something k without balloonlove the breakdown."

@jacobsons35 joked:

"I could never pay more than R5K per month on a car. I need to learn to ride a bicycle ."

@Dembs said:

"Cars are expensive yhoooh!"

@khuleh_ck_mahayel loved:

"Realistic."

@Ngwanana MoSotho appreciated:

"This is so helpful."

Woman shares how to budget for car with R25k salary

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how to budget for a vehicle with a R25 000 salary.

The savvy budgeter @fulumashapha explained that she crafted the budget with someone in mind who doesn't have children but plans to incorporate a car into their expenses. The R25 000 salary considered for this budget is after deducting taxes, medical aid, and other necessary deductions.

Source: Briefly News

