“This Is So Helpful”: Car Saleswoman Assists SA Budget Based on Different Car Prices
- A passionate car saleswoman took to her TikTok account to show people how car purchasing work
- In the video, she advised people to look at how much vehicle they want cost and compare it with their budget
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how she broke down everything
A car saleswoman plugged Mzansi on how to budget for different vehicles they want to purchase.
In a TikTok video, @nkosazana_carlady said people should remember that their budget decides what they drive. She advised people not to shop for a dream car or specific brand, but for an instalment they could afford.
She showed the calculations based on different budgets and the car price one could afford with it. A person with a R2 000 budget can go for a car that costs R100 000, and a person with a monthly budget of R10 000 can go for a vehicle that costs R500 000.
She emphasised that people should shop for cars based on price and budget. The lady hilariously added that she also wants a Lambo, but based on where she stands financially, she has made peace that she will never afford it.
Woman helps SA budget for a car
TikTokkers were thankful for the information
The video garnered over 100o views, with many online users agreeing with her and some throwing in jokes.
@✨S I P H E S I H L E ✨ hilariously commented:
"I have R1.5k for a car that costs R500k."
@Sbo summarised:
"Basically the general rule of thumb is that for every 50k be prepared to pay 1k pm. Insurance not included."
@Itumeleng Papole felt thankful:
"I agree because my car is above 500k and am paying 10. Something k without balloonlove the breakdown."
@jacobsons35 joked:
"I could never pay more than R5K per month on a car. I need to learn to ride a bicycle ."
@Dembs said:
"Cars are expensive yhoooh!"
@khuleh_ck_mahayel loved:
"Realistic."
@Ngwanana MoSotho appreciated:
"This is so helpful."
