A passionate car saleswoman took to her TikTok account to show people how car purchasing work

In the video, she advised people to look at how much vehicle they want cost and compare it with their budget

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how she broke down everything

A woman assisted SA peeps with budgeting for cars. Images: @nkosazana_carlady/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

A car saleswoman plugged Mzansi on how to budget for different vehicles they want to purchase.

In a TikTok video, @nkosazana_carlady said people should remember that their budget decides what they drive. She advised people not to shop for a dream car or specific brand, but for an instalment they could afford.

She showed the calculations based on different budgets and the car price one could afford with it. A person with a R2 000 budget can go for a car that costs R100 000, and a person with a monthly budget of R10 000 can go for a vehicle that costs R500 000.

She emphasised that people should shop for cars based on price and budget. The lady hilariously added that she also wants a Lambo, but based on where she stands financially, she has made peace that she will never afford it.

Woman helps SA budget for a car

Watch the TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were thankful for the information

The video garnered over 100o views, with many online users agreeing with her and some throwing in jokes.

@✨S I P H E S I H L E ✨ hilariously commented:

"I have R1.5k for a car that costs R500k."

@Sbo summarised:

"Basically the general rule of thumb is that for every 50k be prepared to pay 1k pm. Insurance not included."

@Itumeleng Papole felt thankful:

"I agree because my car is above 500k and am paying 10. Something k without balloonlove the breakdown."

@jacobsons35 joked:

"I could never pay more than R5K per month on a car. I need to learn to ride a bicycle ."

@Dembs said:

"Cars are expensive yhoooh!"

@khuleh_ck_mahayel loved:

"Realistic."

@Ngwanana MoSotho appreciated:

"This is so helpful."

