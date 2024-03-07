A Johannesburg car saleswoman came for the people who have unrealistic expectations when it comes to getting a car

One person approached her wanting an automatic car with a sunroof on a R3 500 monthly budget

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many agreeing that vehicles are expensive and people should have money for them

A car saleswoman shaded people who wanted a sunroof car for R3.5k a month. Images: @nkosazana_carlady/ TikTok, @Witthaya Prasongsin/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A car saleswoman took to her TikTok to shade people who want a car with a sunroof for only R3 500 a month.

@nkosazana_carlady uploaded a video. She did not say much, but one could see from her facial expression that she was not thrilled. According to the clip, one person wanted an auto car with a sunroof on a budget of R3 500 per month.

Thuli said people have unrealistic expectations because they could not find a car, especially a brand-new one that has a sunroof for that price a month.

"Unrealistic expectations."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman shade people who want sunroof cars with low budget

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers joked about the video

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users agreeing with her and some making a joke out of the situation.

@Tendie hilariously said:

"Do you have one for 1k, sunroof, leather seats etc."

@_Segoow_ joked:

"I have R2000 take it or leave it."

@Lady Tee shared:

"I’m paying R4300 on my picanto xline too of the range ,it has sunroof but its manual if it was auto id be paying R4900."

@dingiswayo_omkhulu disagreed:

"But there are cars with sunroof going around that statement."

@Wanda kodi encountered the same:

"Wow. lol, I’m also selling cars and I’ve just realised this unreal expectations are everywhere."

Lady spoils herself with a new Ford

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who started the year on a high note with a new ride.

@khanihellenngoben shared the great news in a TikTok video. She captured a moment when she was at a car dealership going to collect it. The woman spiled herself with a silver-grey Ford. Peeps congratulated her on the achievement.

Source: Briefly News