A South African woman shared with netizens how to budget for a car on a R25 000 salary in a TikTok video

She drew up a spending plan that shows where every rand goes, including her car-related expenses

Her allocation of funds stunned social media users, and many feel some of her spending is unjustified

A woman's financial tips for maintaining a car made waves on TikTok. Image: @fulumashapha

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok star shares her budgeting expertise for car ownership on a modest salary.

Childfree financial planning

The savvy budgeter @fulumashapha explained that she crafted the budget with someone in mind who doesn't have children but plans to incorporate a car into their expenses.

The R25 000 salary considered for this budget is after deducting taxes, medical aid, and other necessary deductions.

Car expenses in monthly salary

From allocating 10% of her salary to tithe to budgeting only R1,000 for petrol, the spending plan got Mzansi talking.

Many said the budget was not feasible and suggested some adjustments and considerations in financial planning.

Watch the video below:

Money for church offering

The 10% of the salary allocated for tithing had netizens buzzing in the comments section.

See some of the reactions below:

@lebo_lesco asked:

"Tithe is more than petrol. O tsamaya ka koloi ya Elijah?"

@Ntombi_M stated:

"That R1 000 petrol won’t get you anywhere, unfortunately!"

@mapula posted:

"A whole R2 500 to moruti. Llomeng!"

@Miss_ Motheo commented:

"Love how the tithe is the first item on your outflows. Your heart is in the right place."

@m_ukho wrote:

"The petrol is not make sure. This person needs a salary increase. A lot of these things won’t happen."

@Asashanduki mentioned:

"I won’t lie that “tithe” knocked me out. I’m obviously going to hell."

@kgomotso.omuhle said:

"R1 000 rand petrol for the whole month ngeke sbale bese tithe is R2 500."

@user681895303254

"R5 000 for rent and utilities, you clearly don’t live in CT."

SA babe shares practical monthly budget

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that budgeting has become a means of survival in a world where the bare necessities are astronomically priced.

This saving-savvy South African babe has made it easier for people by sharing her practical budget tips and planning sheet.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News