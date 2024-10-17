Talented Woman Installs Kitchen Cabinets, Netizens Impressed: “God Bless You Mama”
- A talented and hardworking elderly woman showed off her skills and installed kitchen cabinets
- The lady was captured in a video in action, doing the carpentry work like she was born for it
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the woman with positive messages
A video of a woman installing kitchen cabinets has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet impressed.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @senamile_, the TikTokker captured the cabinet parts before they were installed. In another part, a woman was seen impressively installing the parts.
The lady is a professional in her work. She used the necessary tools and the cabinets looked stunning. The woman broke stereotypes about the work she was doing. Many associate the work of plumbing and carpentry with men and the woman showed that ladies can also do it.
Woman stunningly installs kitchen cabinets
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the woman's work
The video raked over 180k views, with many online users impressed with her work. See the comments below:
@lethukuthula051 stanned:
"Mbokodo power ☺️☺️"
@Queen Ndlovukazi loved:
"I have suspicions umama is a Firstborn. beautiful work mama🥰🥰🥰."
@Sisipho. said:
"In my mind there's nothing I can't do. nalokhu I think I can🤣🤣.. these are beautiful."
@nontorh M applauded:
"Superwoman 👌."
@M.F.U.N.D.O.H adored:
"A true definition of 'NO EXCUSE'. God bless you mama."
@Zane🌻 loved:
"My wildest dream😩🤲🥺❤️❤️."
@yumkela0 commented:
"Hope her kids learn this skill from her♥️."
@lukayMampuru wrote:
"I hope she continues doing this professionally. Angenza imali enhle kabi."
@Never Mind stanned:
"If you want to get it done....do it yourself!!!!! My kind of woman!!! I am this woman!!!!"
@Elimhlophe said:
"Sisterhood is very proud of you Maka Sennah🥰."
Graduate makes bricks to support family
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Limpopo graduate who makes bricks to support a family of seven.
A hard-working young woman who lives near Thohoyandou in Limpopo is doing the most to give her family a great life. Tshilate Pfunzo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Language Practice from the Univesity of Venda and will soon graduate with her Postgraduate Certificate Education. She was honoured in a post by African Media.
Source: Briefly News
