The ANC has lost control of Johannesburg, the DA has won control of the metro after the DA won the roles of mayor, speaker and chief whip

Following the defeat, the ANC will now take up the role of chief opposition in the metro

The ANC has welcomed the outcome of the election and is preparing for its new place in the metro

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has revealed that it is ready to take up residence in the opposition benches in Johannesburg.

The metro would be run by the Democratic Alliance following a tough series of negotiations after the local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is the leader of the ANC. The political party has lost three major metros. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The DA has secured the roles of mayor, speaker and chief whip. Vasco da Gama is the new speaker after narrowly beating the ANC's candidate Eunice Mgcina.

De Gama won 147 votes and Mgcina 118. DA mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse replaced Mpho Moerane who had taken over after the death of Jolidee Matongo.

The ANC accepted the outcome of the election and its new role as chief opposition in Johannesburg according to News24.

ANC loses three major cities

The ANC lost control of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. Smaller opposition parties voted in favour of DA candidates in an effort to unseat the ANC.

Furious coalition negotiations had taken place behind closed doors and the results of those talks have now been revealed according to Reuters.

