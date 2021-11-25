Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says the department is already working towards creating legislation that will regulate the employment of foreigners

The Home Affairs Minister says the department will be advised by the International Labour Organisation on how to go about the process

South Africans are saying it's about time the department introduces such legislation but also believe that more can be done

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs, says the processes of proposed legislation that will limit the number of foreign nationals being employed in South Africa are already underway.

The minister says the proposed legislation will involve input from the International Labour Organisation.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Department of Home Affairs wants to limit the number of foreigners that are allowed to work in South African industries. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press

Source: Getty Images

"We have already approached International Labour Organisation to help us. One of them is to help us provide a Bill that will provide quotas of the number of foreign nationals that can be hired by Industry,” says Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi explains that international guidance is needed because the department does not want to be in contravention with the Constitution with the proposed legislation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that the Trade and Industry Cabinet Committee will also be consulted because the legislation will impact trade, according to a report by SABC News.

SA government to clamp down on illegal foreign truck drivers

The South African government recently stated that it would be working towards rooting out truck drivers who are working in the country illegally.

The clampdown on these illegal truck drivers will be done in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, Employment and Labour Department and the Police Department, according to a News24 report.

The departments reaffirmed that they would increase their efforts in removing undocumented foreigners from the industry.

They also stated that action will also be taken against companies who employ undocumented migrants over South African citizens.

South Africans weigh in Department of Home Affairs' proposed legislation

Heading to social media, South Africans shared their thoughts on the Home Affairs department to limit the number of foreign nationals working in Mzansi. Here are some of the comments:

@obvious_mawadze said:

"Even though they have SA ID BOOKS, that's my question first. And at first why you gave them proper documentation if have to limit where we can work. Something wrong here. Meaning you are opposing what Mandela did to other African people."

@CharlieDance18 said:

"Mxm we are tired of lip service prioritising South Africans period. Every country in this world prioritises their citizens but not the South African government."

@MMekgoa said:

"Limit not Stop, this ANC government is not serious. It must completely stop. Why during apartheid S A was doing well and the majority of the people were working."

@XolaniD09557907 said:

"In SA it's always 'processes' and 'proposed' Other countries they implement. Just get on with the job already before shit hits the fan."

@imvcapital said:

"Just close the borders. Allow foreigners to come in legally…not rocket science."

@ka_madonsela said:

"Long overdue. This country has to come out of ANC MK brotherhood sympathetic policies that open flood gates to illegal immigration and thugs smugglers taking over our local economy and our country."

Motsoaledi fuming after 17 fake Covid19 permits found

Briefly News previously reported that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is adamant that travellers using fake Covid19 certificates will come short. The politician vowed that the full might of the law would be levied against offenders after 17 fake certificates were discovered.

Motsoaledi was carrying out a compliance visit at a mobile testing site located at the Beitbridge border post on Saturday.

Commenting on a person who had handed in a fake certificate in order to gain passage across the border, the Minister was adamant that he should be returned, slamming the perpetrator as a 'fraudster'.

Source: Briefly.co.za