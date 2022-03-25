Controversial EFF MP Nazier Paulsen was seen smoking during virtual parliamentary proceedings

During the sitting, it was unclear if he was smoking a cigarette or weed, which Paulsen denied initially

South Africans took to social media to share their shock and distain toward the matter and the EFF member

WESTERN CAPE - Vape or joint?; however That is the question of the day after Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member of parliament (MP) Nazier Paulsen once again found himself in a controversial spot.

He was seen smoking during a virtual parliamentary sitting on Wednesday; it was not made clear if he was smoking a vape or weed at the time.

TimesLive reported that DA MP Joe McGluwa escalated the matter to the National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli. He questioned if it was suitable for Paulsen to smoke ‘zol’ on the virtual platform. Before answering, ANC MP Barbara Creecy interrupted to say that Paulsen needed ‘extra courage’.

The point of order was dismissed by Tsenoli saying it would be unfortunate if it was true. The EFF member then denied the matter, saying that McGluwa should check his eyes and that he was carrying a pen and not a cigarette, while smoke rose around him. However, in a statement on social media, Paulsen changed his tune.

According to Dispatch Live, the MP apologised and said that he accidentally left his camera on while using his vape.

“It was done unintentionally and is in no way a reflection of my regard towards the grave responsibility entrusted to me by the organisation and voters,” he said.

South Africans have their say on the matter

@uVikinduku said:

“This explains their erratic behaviour in Parliament.”

@African_Spring commented:

“Parliament is the highest structure in governance, no wonder the country is the way it is, the people deployed there lack basic self-respect, let alone respect for the electorate and their jobs. Quite sad, IMO.”

@dikgang1907 posted:

“That highest structure doesn't respect ordinary citizens.”

@gigaba32 shared:

“No wonder they do whatever it takes to protect drug dealers.”

@RooikopR added:

“Nazier Paulsen…Controversial or just dumb?”

EFF MP caught on film attacking man outside his ex-wife's home

Briefly News previously reported that a video has been circulating online showing EFF MP Nazier Paulsen attacking a man.

Reportedly, the assault took place outside the home of Paulsen's ex-wife. Paulsen appeared in court on Thursday on assault charges. The case has been postponed to 28 September.

The man Paulsen assaulted was reportedly there to give Paulsen's ex-wife a life, Briefly.co.za has gathered. The man, Ebrahim Hartley, says he was in the same running group as Laila, Paulsen's ex-wife, and that he was picking her up so they could go a run, according to IOL.

