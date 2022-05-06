Pravin Gordhan, the Minister of Public Enterprises, has presented a solution to curb the destruction of freight rail infrastructure

Speaking at the National Assembly, Gordhan stated that Government needs to put to an end the scrap metal market

Social media users believe that this is the right direction, however, many are wondering what took the Government so long to act

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan believes the best way to preserve freight rail infrastructure would require amending current laws for a while.

Gordhan says the Government will have to place a temporary ban on the sale of scrap metal to prevent the theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure.

According to Gordhan, this would assure that there would be no market for the copper, rails and other infrastructure that is stolen and sold around the country, reports EWN.

“It is my firm view that the export of scrap metal must be banned for a while, for a start, and that will ensure that there’s no market," said Gordhan.

The minister was replying to questions at the National Assembly of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, 4 May and spoke about how he has been engaged with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to find ways to put an end to the destruction of public infrastructure, reports Fin24.

Gordhan also touched on the advantages of investing in infrastructure from a trade point of view and stated that it would be highly advantageous for investors to co-invest with Transnet in the development of infrastructure.

South Africans weigh in on Pravin Gordhan's plan to ban the sale of scrap metal

Some South Africans think that it is about time the Government acted in ensuring that infrastructure is protected, while others felt that it is a bit too late to take action.

Here are some comments below:

@PaulWil00573947 said:

"The rail system is almost gone already."

@CizMronzi said:

"Scrap yards are supporting drug abuse. One time we woke up the whole front gate was gone and found it at the scrap yard. That's madness."

@pinkfuzzyninja said:

"This would kill a whole sector of SA industry overnight. Rather concentrate on enforcing existing laws on theft and vandalism and selling stolen goods. Typical ANC shortsightedness and government overreach."

@llutladi said:

"He speaks like an opposition party member whereas he's part of the government. We are led by fools"

@Nkunzi_Emnyama said:

"It shouldn’t be considered, it should be done with immediate effect."

