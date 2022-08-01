The Democratic Alliance’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille has once again expressed her disdain towards the African National Congress

Zille took to social media and said the governing party has “no clue” about how jobs are created or how to grow an economy

The former DA leader said that the ANC has been disastrous for the country. and that the party must be replaced with something better

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille has called out the ruling party again following the African National Congress sixth policy conference held over the weekend. The politician took to social media and said the ANC is clueless.

The DA's Helen Zille has spoken out against the ANC led government. Image: Mujahid Safodien/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zille said the governing party has “no clue” about how jobs are created or how to grow an economy. Taking to Facebook, she said unemployment and economic decline are the biggest problems in the country. She said everything the ANC says proves that the party has no clue.

“At the other end of the spectrum are the optimists who look forward to 2024, when the ANC is likely to fall under 50% of the vote in a national election, and coalition politics will become a standard feature of our national and provincial landscape,” she posted.

She said the 2024 election might be the start of South Africa’s renewal and economic revival, according to TimesLIVE.

Zille added that the ANC has been disastrous for the country. She said that the ANC must be replaced with something better.

South Africans react to Helen Zille’s comments:

Richard Munwanati said:

“No politicians have a plan for South Africans, to be honest, that all failed.”

Binza Ka Binza commented:

“It’s true even a blind man can see that ANC is clueless about how to run a country. Actually, they are the real national disaster.”

Siphiwe Biyela wrote:

“She’s right though because if the ANC did we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Jonathan Flink added:

“They have had no clue from the very beginning, criminals, murderers, and thieves!”

