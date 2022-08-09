Well-known Fees Must Fall activist and student leader Mcebo Dlamini might have rubbed South Africans the wrong way

Dlamini took a few jabs at the African National Congress and accused the ruling party of creating a co-dependent society

Some people are not happy with Dlamini's take on the political situation and even attacked his accent

JOHANNESBURG - Popular Fees Must Fall Activist Mcebo Dlamini had tongues wagging on Monday, 8 August, following his interview on a popular news channel.

Fees Must fall activist Mcebo Dlamini trended on social media after attacking the ANC in a recent interview. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

In his interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Dlamini slammed the African National Congress for creating a dependency state that is being used to control the masses. He added that it is time for citizens to rise up and fight back.

"They found black people working and feeding themselves and they made those people to be useless and to live on handouts," said Mcebo on eNCA.

Dlamini stated that when one goes to the townships, people are often happy that the government is providing them with houses and grants, however, people should be more upset that they do not have jobs and cannot feed themselves.

Dlamini further criticised that many black people brag about their degrees while unemployed and highlighted that white people without formal education own businesses and run factories.

"We as black people today are bragging about how many degrees I have and to how much money I have. Black people have three degrees, four degrees but are unemployed," said.

Here's a clip:

South Africans weigh in on Dlamini's interview

Some people took to social media to share their thoughts about Dlamini's interview. Some agreed with the former student leader and said his utterings made sense, while others were completely against his take on the problems in South Africa.

Here are some comments:

@Zamie8909 said:

"That dude really is a product of brain damage by so many years of over-studying but still, sounds dumb."

@pthlela said:

"He was on the roll …seemed angry, even mara o so agree with him …as black people, we lack pride if we had pride, we would know we are worthy of more from govt not amaR350 nama RDP houses!!! We would then vote better and hold politicians to account."

@PravinMustGo said:

"Took him a while finally, Mcebo Dlamini acknowledged that Anc is the enemy of the people."

@moabelo_tshepo said:

"Mcebo Dlamini said Xhosa people from Eastern Cape they don’t love themselves. He even made example about Thabo Mbeki who slept at a Guesthouse because he failed to build his mother a house. Our fellow Xhosa people must respond to this demeaning utterance #PowerToTruth"

