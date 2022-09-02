Joburg City Council Speaker Vasco da Gama has been given the boot after a motion of no confidence was tabled against him

Members of parties belonging to the DA led coalition voted da Gama out despite the leadership saying otherwise

During the vote, 136 councillors voted for the motion of no confidence against da Gama, who was accused of unlawful conduct

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Council Speaker Vasco da Gama was ousted from his position, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) plan to act against those who voted him out.

DA Joburg Speaker Vasco da Gama has been booted out of his position. Image: @KarenELotter

Source: Twitter

He was removed from his position after the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) tabled a motion of no confidence against him. The motion against Da Gama was backed by the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition.

IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese said the party’s mandate was to vote against the motion of no confidence, which one of the councillors disobeyed. Meanwhile, ACDP Leader Kenneth Meshoe told EWN that those who supported the motion went against the party’s instruction.

He said the incident was devastating, and the members were supposed to do what was expected of them. Both political parties plan to act against the councillors who voted against da Gama.

During the vote, 136 councillors voted for the motion of no confidence against da Gama, who was accused of unlawfully employing an acting council secretary. He was also accused of concealing the matter.

According to TimesLIVE, some of the coalition partners were allegedly swayed by bribes. However, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she was aware of the allegations, and the multi-party government plans to regroup.

She said she is confident that order will be restored and described the incident as a “speed hump”. Phalatse said the repair and rebuild of South Africa’s economic hub have begun.

South Africans react to the decision:

@bafanasithole18 said:

“They are not the robots and they have made a good decision, DA is arrogant.”

@Slahlamatente commented:

“Coalitions will never work. It’s a pity come 2024 people will not be knowing what or who to vote for.”

@SiphoMthimkhul7 posted:

“If they had any power to “restore order” they would have prevented the disorder from happening.”

@MbuyiseloMatiw1 added:

“Coalitions humble a political party; DA’s arrogance is now properly being processed and thoroughly dealt with.”

