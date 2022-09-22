Dr Zweli Mkhize's and ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile's bid for top ANC positions is gaining serious momentum

KwaZulu-Natal's biggest region has nominated Dr Mkhize for party president and Mashaltile for deputy president

Provincial spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said that the province recognises the need for fresh, top leadership to steer the future of South Africa

DURBAN - An African National Congress (ANC) branch in KwaZulu-Natal's biggest region, eThekwini, has thrown its weight behind Dr Zweli Mkhize and Paul Mashatile for top party positions.

The ANC branch in eThekwini has nominated Treasurer General Paul Mashatile as party Deputy President alongside Dr Zweli Mkhize. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

KZN spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said branch chairs and secretaries agreed on Dr Mkhize as ANC president and Mashtile as deputy president.

Mkhize said that the eThekwini regional executive would engage with other regions to decide on the other positions. The engagement, also known as "the festival of ideas", has agreed that the ANC needs a new president and deputy president who will refocus the party and change the future of South Africa, TimesLIVE reports.

According to Daily Maverick, KZN branches will send the biggest delegation to the elective conference in December, where approximately 877 delegates will attend.

On Saturday, 17 September, the ANC's KZN provincial secretary instructed all 11 regions in the province to convene meetings to discuss leadership preferences for the national conference.

The province is reportedly split three ways, with endorsements being spread between Dr Mkhize, Cogta Minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africans weigh in on eThekwini's endorsement of Mashatile and Dr Mkhize

Some South Africans think Mashatile is a shoo-in for ANC deputy president.

Here are some comments:

@TheDonMel said:

"The “Future Leaders” : Paul Mashatile- 60 years old Zweli Mkhize- 66 years old"

@SiyabongaG commented:

"Zweli won't make it...it's wishful thinking"

@gnxumalo1 added:

"Looks like Mashatile had worked the ground. Him occupying 3 of the 6 top posts seems to be giving him the edge. If he can secure DP nomination from KZN, then he will be close."

ANC in Gauteng greenlights Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to run for second term, SA reacts

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that The African National Congress in Gauteng has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramsphosa for his second term run as party president. Paul Mashatile was endorsed for the role of deputy resident. The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) decided on Friday, 16 September.

According to TimesLIVE, President Ramaphosa has been endorsed by ANC branches in four other provinces, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West. Paul Mashatile will be running against Ronald Lamola for the role of deputy president.

