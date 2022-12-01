Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to explain herself

JOHANNESBURG - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has just over a week to explain her reasoning behind the ban on cigarette and alcohol sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Business group Sakeliga has been in a legal battle since 2020 with the government over the restrictions imposed on citizens. The group has won the case and called for the decision-making process to be made public.

Sakeliga said the veil of secrecy over the government’s decision-making processes would be lifted. In the court ruling, Dlamini-Zuma is required to produce information regarding the steps she took to ban cigarette and alcohol sales.

According to TimesLIVE, Sakeliga said the bans caused unprecedented economic and social activity harm.

News24 reported that at the height of the pandemic, Dlamini-Zuma claimed that people using tobacco products had an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

Briefly News also reported that The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the Minister of Co-operative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to reverse a high court’s ruling that the cigarette ban was unlawful.

The ruling was published on Tuesday 14 June and said that the cigarette ban during the 2020 hard lockdown did nothing to help reduce Covid-19 but rather interfered with the 11 million smokers in the country. Government argued that the ban was legal and effective in reducing Covid-19 complications, however, the SCA ruled that smokers who could not enjoy “daily pleasures” were negatively impacted emotionally.

According to Business Insider, Dlamini Zuma argued that smoking cigarettes was not banned, just their sale was. The court fought back the claim saying the minister clearly indicated that she wanted people to stop smoking and sharing lit cigarettes. However, most smokers turned to purchase illegal cigarettes during the lockdown and the court ruled that Dlamini Zuma’s desired outcome was not met.

