Lindiwe Sisulu may be in some serious trouble after leaked audio exposes her allegedly revealing ANC plans to EFF members

Sisulu supposedly had a call with EFF member Godrich Gardee where they exchanged notes on how ANC members planned to vote on the Phala Phala report

The tourism minister told Gardee it was the duty of MPs to impeach Ramaphosa for his indiscretions

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has some explaining to do after explosive leaked audio implicates her for allegedly sharing notes on the African National Congress' plan for the Phala Phala vote.

In the audio, a voice supposedly belonging to Economic Freedom Fighter Godrich Gardee can be heard asking a woman, allegedly Sisulu if she was in Cape Town for the debate on the Section 89 vote on Phala Phala.

The conversation that follows Gardee can be heard trying to uncover which ANC members would vote along party lines and who would defy the ANC mandate to support President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gardee started asking the tourism minister if she will stand up or chicken out when voting on whether an impeachment proceeding will be should be levelled against Ramaphosa, TimesLIVE reported.

Sisulu's response was unintelligible. The EFF leader quickly moved on to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma adding she would be among the first to vote and needed to give South Africa hope.

Gardee asked:

"Is she game or not?"

To which Sisulu responded Dlamini has to be because the vote was a matter of national importance. The tourism minister added that MPs must impeach the president any time they have been found lacking and Ramaphosa's case was no different.

Full of questions Gardee probed where former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Dlamini-Zuma can work together for the sake of South Africans.

When it came time to vote Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the first ANC MP to defy the mandate not to vote against Ramaphosa and voted in support of the impeachment proceeding against the president, EWN reported. Meanwhile, both Zweli Mkhize and Lindiwe Sisulu were noticeably absent during the debate.

South Africans react to the leaked conversation between Lindiwe Sisulu and Godrick Gardee

@davidson_home commented:

"Does not surprise, she is an absolute coward and gets everyone else to do her bidding when it comes to F2f actions."

@makwelasm added:

"No wonder Juju always knows the outcome of everything before it is announced."

@jobsmokoena claimed:

"If she has not been leaking ANC info to the red criminals, then she knows who has."

@Nkullu07 stated:

"She did the right thing."

