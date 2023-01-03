United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa seemingly took a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa

He left a birthday message for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu

Holomisa suggested that they slaughter an Ankole to celebrate Shivambu’s birthday on Sunday, 1 January

JOHANNESBURG - Well-wishes and tributes poured in to wish Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu a happy birthday.

UDM's leader Bantu Holomisa took a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa while wishing Floyd Shivambu. Image: Phill Magakoe & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Among the politicians and social media users who sent celebratory messages was United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. He used Shivambu’s birthday to, low-key, take a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Taking to Twitter, Holomisa responded to EFF Leader Julius Malema’s post and said:

“Happy belated Birthday DP. Let’s slaughter 1 Ankole for a braai. Happy New Year.”

The Ankole cattle became synonymous with Ramaphosa following the Phala Phala saga. According to TimesLIVE, Ankole is known for its lean meat.

Shivambu responded to Malema’s birthday post and said:

“No retreat! No surrender! Victory is within the foreseeable horizon!”

Many social media users were taken aback by Holomisa’s message, with some expressing shock and others encouraging the beef between Ramaphosa and the UDM leader.

Netizens react to the birthday post:

@zwelitom said:

“Does UDM have a DP? Your hatred & jealousy of President Ramaphosa is annoying.”

@MoragSwan posted:

“Crawl back into the corned Beef Mr Bantu. You had your chance and should retire now.”

