ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina had a lot of choice words for the EFF at the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday

Majodina was unimpressed with the EFF's behaviour at Sona last week and called the party members "an embarrassment"

Some South Africans were unimpressed with Majodina's remarks and questioned why the ANC and EFF do business together

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina has shaded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs for their behaviour at the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 February.

Majodina called the EFF an embarrassment and condemned the Red Berets for storming the stage while President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to deliver his speech to the nation.

TimesLIVE reported that the EFF MPs were kicked out of Parliament chambers at the Cape Town City Hall after the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered them to stop raising points of orders.

While pretending to exit the chambers, the EFF MPs drew out placards and jumped onto the stage, which led to several members being tackled by the Parliament security services.

ANC chief whip uses Sona debate to address the conduct of MPs

During the Sona debate, Majodina mentioned that the behaviour of certain MPs was unacceptable and needed to be addressed.

Without mentioning the EFF by name, Majodina stated that their conduct at Sona needed to be condemned, and the joint rules committee must take its course.

She said South Africa is not a violent nation, and such lawlessness cannot be tolerated, reports PowerFM.

“These few parliamentarians are an embarrassment to the country and the nation because we are not a violent nation. We know how to process our issues,” said Majodina.

South Africans react to Pemmy Majodina calling the EFF an embarrassment

@Mjonievest1 said:

"For protesting? Come on."

@PSchlebusch said:

"More people should be asking the ANC just this: Why are you in bed with the EFF. Have the guts to tell your supporters and the country."

@DesDgamble said:

"What, I don’t know who she is, but I’d like to hear a whole lot more of what she has to say. Hope she has a safe house to keep her from the reprisal."

@ChrisGibbonsSA said:

"If the EFF is an embarrassment, why is the ANC in coalition with them in at least two Gauteng municipalities? Shout as much as you like, your actions make no sense."

